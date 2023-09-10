Police search underway in Oceanside after shooting left one dead

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A police search is underway after a shooting in an Oceanside parking lot Saturday evening left one person dead, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at 4:36 p.m. in a parking lot on N Redondo Drive near Vandegrift Boulevard, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

At least one person, identified as an adult man, was confirmed dead. It is unknown if there are any other injuries in the shooting.

As of 6 p.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office ASTREA helicopter was overhead the area to help find the suspects. Authorities believe they are looking for three individuals. No description has been provided.

At this time, OPD said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. There is no threat to the community, authorities said. However, residents are asked to call law enforcement if they saw something or have any additional information about the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.