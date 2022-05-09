Police search for vandals who targeted Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater
Police in Woodstock want to question three young women about vandalism at the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater.
Cameras captured images of the three before the damage was discovered.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Woodstock police say someone damaged the bathroom at the Amphitheater.
Investigators want to identify the people pictured to question them about the incident.
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, an incident of criminal damage to property occurred in the women's...
Posted by Woodstock Police, GA on Monday, May 9, 2022
TRENDING STORIES:
Woman arrested after she opened fire at bus full of elementary school children, police say
Firefighters rescue ducklings that had fallen into deep storm drain
Woman strips, urinates on floor of Georgia Walmart after profanity-laced tirade, police say
The Amphitheater touts itself as North Georgia’s best outdoor music venue.
The venue’s 2022 Woodstock Summer Concert Series is set to kick off Saturday, May 14.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Allen or call the WPD Tip Line at 770-592-6021.
IN OTHER NEWS: