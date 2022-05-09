Police search for vandals who targeted Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater

Police in Woodstock want to question three young women about vandalism at the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater.

Cameras captured images of the three before the damage was discovered.

Woodstock police say someone damaged the bathroom at the Amphitheater.

Investigators want to identify the people pictured to question them about the incident.

The Amphitheater touts itself as North Georgia’s best outdoor music venue.

The venue’s 2022 Woodstock Summer Concert Series is set to kick off Saturday, May 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Allen or call the WPD Tip Line at 770-592-6021.

