Police search for vehicle possibly involved in deadly Las Vegas road rage incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials are searching for a vehicle that they say might have been involved in a possible road rage shooting that left a man dead.

On Oc. 29 at approximately 4:06 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials received a report of a shooting in the area of Escondido Street and Cactus Avenue in south Las Vegas. First responders found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. The unidentified man was taken to an area hospital, where he died days later.













LVMPD’s Homicide Section determined that the shooting victim had been driving north on Escondito Street in a blue KIA Sportage, a crossover SUV, following a white 4-door sedan, when gunshots were heard.

Metro detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the white sedan they say might have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.

