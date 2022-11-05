Police search for wanted man in Dickson City

Nov. 5—A man wanted for failing to show for court to face burglary charges twice fled police in Scott Twp. this week and vanished Friday into the trees in Dickson City, authorities said.

Damien A. Deitz, 37, 2913 Marvine Ave., Scranton, evaded a helicopter, drones, dogs and officers searching for him in the Bell Mountain section of Dickson City.

Deitz was wanted on a warrant stemming from an August break-in during which Scranton police said he assaulted his landlord.

According to a criminal complaint, Michael Patchoski told police Aug. 15 he was punched by his tenant, Deitz, as he sat in his driveway on Marvine Avenue.

Patchoski then went inside his home to view video footage from outside the residence. Deitz burst through the front door and hit him again and damaged his television before fleeing in his Ford Mustang.

Deitz posted bond on $20,000 bail. After a series of continuances, Deitz was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 24.

However, Scott Twp. Patrolman James Bassani said he did not show up and police tried to stop him Wednesday along Green Grove Road in the township. Deitz fled.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, authorities spotted him again in the same area and attempted to arrest him. Deitz again fled and led a pursuit that moved onto Business Route 6 into Dickson City.

Bassani said Deitz's recklessness during the chase led to the decision to back off the pursuit. However, Dickson City police found Deitz's vehicle off Rachel Road in the borough.

A helicopter, drones and tracking dogs descended on the area to search the woods above the Ocean State Job Lot. He was not found and now faces additional charges for fleeing.

If anyone has information, they can contact police at 911 or by using the Lackawanna County Communications Center's non-emergency line at 570-342-9111.

