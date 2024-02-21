Police search for wanted man puts Jim Thorpe school on lockout

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are actively searching for a man wanted in Carbon County, causing a Jim Thorpe school to be placed on lockout.

Jim Thorpe police are asking residents to avoid West Broadway and Lentz Trail, due to police activity.

Police say they are looking for a wanted man, who has a beard and a neck tattoo, and is wearing a blue zip-up, gray sweatpants, glasses, and white Adidas shoes.

Man arrested after shooting in Luzerne County neighborhood

Jim Thorpe Area Schools are on a non-emergency lockout during the investigation. School officials note there is no threat to the safety of the students and staff.

Anyone seeing the suspect is asked not to approach or make contact and call 911 immediately.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.