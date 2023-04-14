Police search for Windham man in connection with fatal crash in Turner

Apr. 14—TURNER — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office on Friday turned to the public for help in finding a Windham man wanted in connection with a fatal crash in Turner in December 2022.

Police said Curtis R. Fogg, 34, is wanted on charges of manslaughter, reckless conduct, driving after having been declared a habitual offender, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated criminal speed.

Police believe Fogg was one of two drivers who were racing along Route 4 in the moments before the crash that claimed the life of Carol Ivers, 79, of Fayette. A second man, 24-year-old Jacob Diaz of Augusta, was arrested earlier this month on similar charges in connection with the case.

Ivers was pulling out of Upper Street on her way to deliver Christmas gifts and cookies to family members when Diaz's truck plowed into her car. Ivers was dead at the scene.

Diaz was also hurt and was hospitalized for a time.

Police believe Fogg, driving a pickup truck, had been racing Diaz in the moments before the crash. He fled the scene after the collision.

Police interviewed witnesses and used video footage to help them find the driver they have now identified as Fogg. But Fogg has refused to come in for questioning and now faces a warrant for his arrest.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. Police said Diaz, headed north from Auburn, appeared to have been passing a tractor-trailer at high speed when he slammed into Ivers' car as she pulled onto Route 4 from Upper Street.

A passenger in Diaz's vehicle, 23-year-old Alana Hartford, was also hurt in the wreck.

Diaz has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated driving to endanger, reckless conduct and speeding in excess of 30 mph over the limit. Facing more than 30 years in prison, he pleaded not guilty to the charges in a court appearance last week.

After the crash, Ivers' granddaughter, Sarah Cholewinski, began an effort to have a traffic light installed in the area where the crash occurred.

Story continues

Fogg has had recent trouble with the law. In March, he was charged by the Oxford Police Department with possession of a firearm when prohibited, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and two charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Those charges stemmed from reports that Fogg and another man were dealing drugs at the Oxford Casino/Hotel in Oxford. A search of their motel room uncovered quantities of fentanyl and cocaine base, police said, along with a .22-caliber revolver and more than $6,000 in what was suspected to be drug proceeds.

Those charges against Fogg are pending. He was released on bail in that case while the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office was still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on Fogg's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (207) 753-2599 or their local police agency.