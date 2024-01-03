Police search for witnesses after passenger grazed by bullet in South Hill road rage shooting

Detectives are looking for witnesses to a drive-by shooting that grazed a passenger in a car in the South Hill area.

It happened on southbound State Route 161 just after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Washington State Patrol officials said a 16-year-old girl driving a black 2001 Lexus Sedan had an 18-year-old man in the front passenger seat. The car was heading eastbound on 176th Street East.

As they were passing 78th Avenue, a road rage incident happened between them and another unknown vehicle.

As the two cars approached Meridian Avenue, someone in the suspect vehicle threw something at the Lexus.

Both cars turned south onto Meridian Avenue, and as the girl driving the Lexus tried to speed away, a single gunshot was fired toward her car.

The bullet went through the rear windshield, passed through the passenger side headrest, and hit the 18-year-old passenger in the head.

After the gunfire, the suspect fled and the driver of the Lexus pulled into a nearby business parking lot.

Luckily, the passenger’s bullet wound was only skin deep and his injuries were not life-threatening.

So far, WSP investigators said they don’t have an accurate description of the suspect(s) or the vehicle they were driving.

If you were in the area and witnessed any part of the incident, you’re asked to call WSP Detective Travis Calton at 360-918-4032.