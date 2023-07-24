Police search for woman accused of shooting 3 people near Daytona Beach nightclub

Police in Daytona Beach are looking for help to identify a woman who could be connected to a shooting over the weekend.

Officers said three people were hurt Saturday after a shooting near Razzle’s nightclub.

Investigators said a woman fired off multiple rounds from a handgun and shot three people.

Chaos erupted on Seabreeze Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. after the shooting happened.

Investigators said there was a fight that broke out shortly before the shooting.

Police said the victims are expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100.

