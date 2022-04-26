Police search for woman who shot out school bus windows in Marietta

Police want to find the vandal who damaged several school buses in Marietta.

Investigators say someone targeted at least 14 buses with a pellet gun. Most had two pellet holes in the windshield.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The vandal got inside the bus barn on Dodd St. around 9:00 p.m. Monday, according to Marietta Police Department Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

“It appears to definitely be an adult and just based on profile and shape it appears to be a female,” said McPhilamy.

Investigators also noticed the vandal fired the gun using their left hand.

TRENDING STORIES:

The damage was discovered Tuesday morning. Marietta City Schools says the vandalism caused some bus delays. The district sent an alert to parents and riders.

Marietta borrowed buses from the Cobb County School District to take students to and from school.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The damaged buses will need windshield repairs before they are back in use.

Investigators released video of the shooter. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Marietta Police Department.

IN OTHER NEWS: