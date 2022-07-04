Police search for woman after stabbing, robbery in east Tulsa

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stabbed a man at east Tulsa’s Oyo Hotel.

Investigators say officers were responding to a call at a QuikTrip near 11th and Garnett when they were flagged down by another person, saying that someone had been stabbed.

The suspect, only identified as a woman, stabbed the man and took his cash. It’s not clear if they knew each other.

The man was taken to the hospital, we do not have an update on his condition.

This is a developing story.



