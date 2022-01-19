Police search woods in Rockland for woman reported missing in Hanover last fall

Massachusetts State Police searched a wooded area in Rockland on Wednesday for Brittney McCormack, who went missing last summer.

Numerous police vehicles were seen along Forest Street, where officials confirmed the search was connected to the McCormack case. Officials would not say what led them to search that area.

McCormack was reported missing in September. At the time, Hanover Police said she had already been missing for six weeks.

Massachusetts State Police searched a wooded area in Rockland on Wednesday, Jan. 19 for Brittney McCormack.

She is described as a 27-year-old with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

At the time of the missing person report, Hanover Police said McCormack is known to frequent the Brockton, Abington, Hull and Rockland areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 781-826-2335.

McCormack's father, Larry McCormack, started a GoFundMe page in December to rise money for a reward for information.

"Brittney is a loving mother of two beautiful children and she is a loving daughter and a sister of four siblings," he wrote. "Brittney would do anything for anyone and she has a heart of gold."

