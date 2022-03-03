Police searched for a ‘missing’ Macon woman and her 2-year-old. Now she’s in jail

A Macon mother and her 2-year-old daughter who were thought to have gone missing on Monday were found safe Wednesday night, but the mother was then jailed for staging their disappearance, authorities said.

The pair were found at an acquaintance’s apartment at Vineville Christian Towers at 2394 Vineville Ave. after law enforcement officials learned where they might be.

The mother, Tamya De’Anna Alexander, 23, allegedly “sent several false communications indicating that she and her child were in danger,” Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a Thursday statement.

“Investigators found this to be false and Alexander was charged with terroristic threats and enticing a child for indecent purposes,” the statement said.

Further details were not provided in the statement.

Deputy U.S. Marshal John Edgar of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, which helped find the pair, said Alexander at some point sent a text message to a relative saying she was “in a vehicle and didn’t know where she was going.”

Edgar said Alexander also messaged the child’s father saying the girl “was in danger.”

Edgar said the claims proved false.

Alexander and her child had been last seen at about noon Monday in a neighborhood off Pio Nono Avenue. Alexander’s relatives later grew worried about her and reported her missing.

According to public records, Alexander was arrested in August 2020 on a misdemeanor theft by deception charge. The status of that charge was not immediately known.