Police arrest 13-year-old wanted in connection to LaGrange murder

Police caught a 13-year-old boy they say shot and killed a 20-year-old man earlier this month.

Investigators said they were called out to a shooting near McGregor and Colquitt streets in LaGrange on April 9.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found Davaris Lindsey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died two days later from his injuries.

The LaGrange Police Department said it has issued arrest warrants for Jayden Gunsby, 13, for murder. The warrant states that he will be charged as an adult.

LaGrange police arrested Gunsby shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police say this is still an active investigation, they are asking anybody with information about this investigation to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

