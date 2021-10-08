Police searching for 16-year-old boy reported missing in Portsmouth

Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy after he was reported missing Friday in Portsmouth.

Sean Clausson is about 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds with blond hair, police said in a news release.

He was last seen around 2:20 p.m. wearing “LSW khaki shorts with a blue logo, red shoes with hearts, and possibly a green jacket.” Officials did not say where Clausson was last seen.

Anyone with information can call Portsmouth police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536, or submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

