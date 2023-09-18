Police searching for 16-year-old wanted for murder in Cobb County

Cobb County officials are seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old murder suspect.

The investigation began at 3:47 p.m. on July 30, when officers were called to the Stratford Ridge Apartments on Delk Road in regard to a person shot.

The victim’s age or identity has not been released.

Police said the suspects involved in the homicide are Jacob Coggins, 17, and Christopher Mcmutry,16.

Coggins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and murder.

Mcmutry has not yet been found. He’s described as five feet and 4 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair with short twists.

Anyone with information on Mcmurtry’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department tip hotline at 770-499-4111.

