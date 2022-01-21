Police searching for 17-year-old in brother's North Nashville fatal shooting

Nashville police are searching for a 17-year-old who they say fatally shot his half-brother Thursday night in North Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department reported Friday that Fernando Akins, 18, was shot inside an apartment on West H. Davis Drive.

According to a preliminary investigation by detectives, the victim’s 17-year-old half-brother was handling a pistol when it discharged, striking Akins in the chest.

The Tennessean is not identifying the 17-year-old because he is a juvenile and, as of Friday, had not been charged with a crime.

It was not immediately known whether the shooting was an accident or intentional.

His older brother was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, police said.

Police responded to the shooting call at 6 p.m. where they said they learned that after the shooting, the teen went to his grandmother’s apartment nearby, told her what happened, and returned with her to render aid.

Police said that shortly after, the teen fled the home.

On Friday, police said, efforts to locate him were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about the suspect or knows where he is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police searching for teen in brother's North Nashville fatal shooting