Police searching for 18-year-old Marion man wanted in homicide

Marion Police are currently searching for a male suspect in a Saturday morning homicide.

According to a press release issued by Major B.J. Gruber of the Marion Police Department, authorities have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Marquis Deshun Adams, age 18, Marion, who was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting that occurred at a residence in the 500 block of Adams Street on the north side of Marion.

According to Major Gruber, police arrived at the scene of the incident around 12:11 a.m. on Saturday and found a 17-year-old male who had suffered "multiple gunshot wounds." The City of Marion Fire Department transported the youth to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by officials from the Marion County Coroner's Office. Police are withholding the victim’s name “pending proper notification of family members.”

“This is an incredible tragedy that is devastating to so many people in our community,” Major Gruber said. “As a community and a country, we must find ways to teach our young people to resolve conflict without violence."

Major Gruber warns the public that Adams should be considered armed and dangerous, further warning residents not to approach him if he is observed. Adams is described as 6-feet-3 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Adams has not been located yet and remains at large as of posting of this report.

“We have detectives that are continuing to work leads and will throughout the weekend,” Major Gruber said. “Obviously, we’re hoping for a peaceful resolution to it. We’re hoping to be able to reach out to family members and friends who might be able to facilitate him peacefully turning himself in, which is our ultimate goal.”

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact the Marion County Combined Dispatch Center at 740-387-2525 or call 911 in the event of an emergency. Tips about this case can be forwarded anonymously to investigators by calling 740-375-TIPS (8477).

Major Gruber said that the Marion Police Department has received assistance with this investigation from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Marion County Coroner’s Office, City of Marion Fire Department, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

