Police searching for 2 armed suspects who carjacked man at Grant Park gas station

Atlanta police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a man’s car at gunpoint in the Grant Park neighborhood.

A man told officers he was at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Boulevard Drive SE and I-20 around 12 a.m. March 16 when two suspects with guns walked up and demanded his keys.

The two suspects sped away in the victim’s vehicle. The car was later recovered.

On Wednesday, police released photos of two people they say are the suspects and a third that may be able to help identify them.

The first suspect is pictured wearing a blue jacket with a hood and a a face mask on. The second suspect is wearing a black hoodie with a graphic on the front.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or the person seen accompanying them in this case should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com .

Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.