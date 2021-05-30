Police searching for 2 involved in Visalia catalytic converter theft
Police are searching for two men who were involved in a catalytic converter theft Friday morning in Visalia.
Police are searching for two men who were involved in a catalytic converter theft Friday morning in Visalia.
A maximum of two senior executives per each financial company licensed by the city’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and two of their overseas affiliates who need to travel in and out from Hong Kong for managing the company can apply for the exemption, according to the statement released late on Friday. To apply for the exemption, they need to provide a copy of their identity card or passport photo page, details of the trip and a COVID-19 vaccination record and send it to SFC at least five days before the business trip.
(Bloomberg) -- Almost two dozen cities across China’s key industrial province of Guangdong are now rationing electricity to businesses as the global economic recovery and hot summer weather boost demand. Some 21 municipalities in the southern province that’s home to almost 130 million people are limiting power use, China Southern Power Grid Co. said in a statement on WeChat. Electricity consumption in the grid operator’s five-province region is up 24% this year through May 29 from the same period in 2020 and surged to an all-time high on May 21.Power hasn’t been affected for homes or public utilities, China Southern said. Businesses and factories have been hit, however, with some being forced to shut several days a week, constraining their ability to fulfill orders. Several have turned to buying portable generators to keep the lights on.See also: China’s Power Crunch Means Sidewalks Packed With GeneratorsA resurgence in activity from the very businesses and factories now facing shortages is the main reason for the strong demand. High temperatures are also boosting air-conditioning demand, according to the grid manager, while low rainfall in Yunnan province means less hydropower supply.China Southern didn’t specify which municipalities were rationing power. Chinese news site Jiemian reported curtailments in cities in Guangdong including Guangzhou, Foshan, Shantou and Dongguan.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
The 2021 version of the Charles Schwab Challenge felt normal, save for the absence of the late Susan Nix.
‘I sincerely apologize for any insensitivity,’ the shop hatWRKS wrote after advertising the badges, which were shaped like a patch used by the Nazis to identify Jews
The project was green-lit under the Trump administration
The workers claim the mandate violates the Nuremberg Code
At least 13 people died on Friday in the Colombian city of Cali, the epicenter of demonstrations across the country, and many of those deaths may have been linked to protests, Mayor Jorge Ivan Ospina said on Saturday. Friday marked a month of often bloody demonstrations across the country. The government has linked 17 civilian deaths and the deaths of two police officers to the protests, which started on April 28, while rights groups say dozens more civilians have been killed by security forces.
Justin Trudeau says discovery is ‘painful reminder’ of country’s historic treatment of indigenous people
The bill will almost certainly pass the GOP-majority House and be signed into law by the governor
Neither Chase Elliott nor his father Bill have ever won the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
" We know what we are, champions of Europe, we know what we are'' London was alive with triumph, after Chelsea beat out Manchester City in an all-English Champions League final on Saturday. Kai Havertz scored the game's only goal securing Chelsea their second-ever title.Fans screamed, hugged and sang songs to celebrate clinching Europe's most prestigious club honour."Look at it, London has just shut down because we have won the Champions League final and I hope it does not open for another week."And after coming so close to their first would-be win disappointed ManCity fans were left to wonder what went wrong. "We've been beaten by them twice this season already and we've been beaten the same way tonight, so really we should've done our homework the way they did their homework on us."The finals was held at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal.European soccer governing body UEFA moved the match there from Istanbul in order to allow English fans to travel there, as long as they test negative.That's after Portugal made a last minute decision to relax social distancing for the deciding match.The crowds of maskless fans however had Porto's residents on edge. One local student called the scene "disturbing."Some residents fear a spike in infections because of the highly-contagious variant, spreading in parts of England after being identified in India.
Haley appeared to take issue with Harris not tweeting about the meaning of Memorial Day, which the VP did the next day. Haley has not as of Sunday.
At a QAnon conference in Dallas, an attendee asked Flynn about the coup in Myanmar, where hundreds of civilians have been killed by the military.
Perry has been candid about his previous struggles with substance abuse during his time on the show.
"Some people are not safe for society:" The man who attacked her allegedly said the day before he "specializes in killing Asian people." His criminal record shows he has assaulted officers before, in other parts of California. This attack happened in Chinatown.
GOP strategist Roger Stone has predicted that Trump will be indicted imminently for "bank fraud or tax fraud," he said in an interview with InfoWars.
Diamond Robinson said she believes her neighbor targeted her because she is Black. "There's no way police should be called on me when I am on my own property."
Mo’Nique has a message for all the “queens” out there wearing bonnets at airports, but not everyone is feeling the unsolicited advice. On Saturday, the comedian and actress shared a video message to Black women asking them to stop wearing bonnets, slippers and pajamas in public spaces.
In the wake of Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, the American public needs to understand the difference between accountability and punishment.
"There's going to be covid-26 and covid-32 unless we fully understand the origins of covid-19," Peter Hotez said.