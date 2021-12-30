Police searching for 2 linked to theft, forgery of local business

Dec. 29—Decatur police are looking for two suspects wanted for theft after four others were arrested and charged with theft and forgery in a scheme that allegedly took more than $21,000 from a local business.

Police say they need the public's assistance in locating Gerald Kirby, 51, of Trinity, and Jason Whitt, 40, of Knoxville, on theft and identity theft warrants.

On Tuesday, police arrested Alexsanya Collier, 30, of Decatur on a third-degree possession of a forged instrument charge in the case. On Dec. 11, Jeremy Chatmon, 37, of Decatur, was charged with third-degree forgery. Both were in jailed with bail set at $1,000 each.

On Nov. 5, Joshua Dutton, 36, of Trinity was charged with first-degree theft, five counts of identity theft and five counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument. Additionally, he was charged with first-degree theft and six counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument in an unrelated case. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $46,000.

On Nov. 2, Dyllan Jones, 29, of Moulton, was arrested and charged with third-degree theft, third-degree forgery and two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument. He was jailed with bail set at $4,000.

Whitt is wanted on an identity theft charge and Kirby is sought on first-degree theft and five counts of identity theft charges.

If anyone has any information about this incident or the whereabouts of these individuals, they are asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

