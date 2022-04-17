Police searching for 2 men who escaped from Eastern State psychiatric hospital

State police are searching for two men who escaped Sunday from a psychiatric hospital in James City County.

Eastern State Hospital contacted state police to request help locating the men, who are both convicted felons with warrants on file.

Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, 29, is wanted on a felony probation violation and for escaping a mental facility, according to a news release from state police. Austin Preston Leigh, 31, has outstanding drug warrants out of Chesapeake and the Department of Behavioral Health and Development has a warrant for Leigh for escaping a mental facility.

Online court records for Wilkerson show several criminal convictions including destroying a fire protection system in a correctional facility, larceny and fleeing from law enforcement.

Leigh’s criminal history includes attempted prescription fraud, several drug charges and failure to appear in court for a felony charge, according to court records.

Anyone who can help to locate either of the men is asked to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com