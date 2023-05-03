Police searching for 2 men hired to help evict a tenant but ended up robbing the tenant

Atlanta Police are looking for two men after they were hired to help evict a tenant but ended up robbing him.

APD investigators reported the two men returned and pulled guns, taking the tenant’s electronics.

A Ring camera warned that it was rolling on April 20, when several men were evicting a tenant from a home on Angier Avenue.

They were seen unloading the home and leaving items in the driveway while a Fulton County Marshall looked on. But when friends of the tenant arrived to help move items to their car, they were confronted.

“The Marshall and the Sheriff they pulled off and three guys come back saying something like ‘y’all got us messed up’. And all of a sudden I start seeing guns coming out,” said the victim who didn’t want to share his name. “I look at it that, somebody is already getting evicted and now you going to come with guns just to get their TVs.”

According to the police report, the suspects worked for WDS Eviction Services.

The owner told police he knew the nicknames of the men involved and provided their phone numbers. Channel 2 Action News tried calling WDS Eviction Services multiple times Tuesday but couldn’t find a working number.

“It’s kicking somebody while they down,” explained the victim who believes the suspects were on a mission from the start. “They were hidden behind dressers and up under a mattress. I guess they were going to come back once the sheriff left. But by us being there that’s when they had to come down and say we going to pull pistols now.”

Crimestoppers is now offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

