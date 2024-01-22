Police searching for 2 men they say walked out with more than $1.5K in merchandise from Walmart

Dalton police are searching for two men they say were caught on camera stealing more than $1,500 worth of merchandise from a Walmart.

Police said the incident happened around 6 a.m. on Dec. 31 at the Walmart on Shugart Road. Dalton Police said the two men went into the store together and walked around for about 40 minutes before pushing their cart out without trying to pay.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“On their way out of the store, the greeter on duty attempted to stop them. One suspect stopped to talk to the employee while the other kept moving with their cart, telling her that they had brought the items in to return them but that nobody was at the customer service desk so they were leaving,” police said.

When the woman asked to see the man’s return sticker, police said the suspect pretended to not be able to understand her and kept walking.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Walmart officials, the men stole 23 items, including robotic home vacuums, knives, backpacks, men’s clothing, a tent and jewelry. The items totaled at $1,526.95.

The suspects were recorded by store surveillance camera. One suspect had short hair and was wearing a white hoodie with purple pajama-style pants. The second wore jeans and a denim button-up shirt with a white undershirt and a blue and beige flannel wool-lined jacket with a hood.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Clinton Travis at 706-278-9085, extension 9-231.