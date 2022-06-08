Police searching for 2 men wanted in connection with Monroe murder

Police are searching for two men in connection with a homicide in Monroe Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene on East Green Street just after 1 p.m. Authorities said they found Darius Threat, who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Monroe police said they determined Leon Allen Jr., and Deondre Leach were involved in the shooting. Allen is facing a charge for first-degree murder, and Leach for accessory after the fact.

Authorities said Allen and Leach should be considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

Union County school officials said the scene was near Monroe Middle School, which prompted a lockdown due to the police presence.

No other details have been released at this point.

