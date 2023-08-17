Police searching for 2-year-old kidnapped Wednesday in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police are searching for a child they say was kidnapped.

Authorities said they are looking for 2-year-old Josiah Mitchell who was kidnapped Wednesday around 11:23 p.m. in the 3300 block of Flat Shoals Road.

Police said Mitchell’s alleged kidnapper is driving a black sedan. The make, model and tag of the car are unknown.

Mitchell was last seen wearing Buzz Lightyear pajamas.

Police have not released the name or description of his alleged kidnapper.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 770-724-7850.

The investigation remains ongoing.

