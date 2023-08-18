Father of missing 2-year-old arrested by Dekalb police for false statements

DeKalb County Police Department are searching for a child who was originally reported to have been kidnapped at gunpoint. They now say that did not happen, but the child is still missing.

Authorities said they are looking for 2-year-old J’Asiah Deon Mitchell, whose father reported him kidnapped on Wednesday around 11:23 p.m. in the 3300 block of Flat Shoals Road.

Just after 8:15 p.m., police say they had determined there was no kidnapping. They say they are now working through inconsistencies in the reporting of the kidnapping.

The father initially said someone took the boy from him as he was stopped at a stop sign, but police say they can’t verify his story.

DCPD released a statement Thursday night saying the father, 23-year-old Artavious North, has been arrested.

Police arrested North for False Statements and False Report of a Crime.

Police said their investigation found that there was no armed robbery or kidnapping in DeKalb County.

Investigators have not commented on any suspects or what led up to the boy’s disappearance.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with the family Thursday, who said are conducting their own search.

This family is searching the East Point apartment complex which is the last place they knew J’Asiah Mitchell was.

His mother, Asia Mitchell, said her son was with his father when she got a call from the child’s father, who claimed he had been robbed and that the gunmen took J’Asiah.

“Leaving out of a neighborhood and he was leaving, like stopping at the stop sign or whatever, like that, and a car pulled out in front of him at gunpoint and took my baby, because they couldn’t take anything from him. That’s the story that he and his mom are telling me,” Asia Mitchell said.

The family doesn’t believe that story and the police don’t either.

That is why DeKalb police aren’t doing an active search and that’s also why the Georgia Bureau of Investigation decided not to issue an Amber Alert. They said this case doesn’t fit the criteria.

“He’s only two. He doesn’t know what’s going on, just like I don’t know what’s going on. I’m just as confused as he is and he’s probably scared as I am,” Asia Mitchell said.

The family will continue to look and said they’re hoping the police are actively investigating.

“If anybody sees him, just call 911. That’s all we asking,” family member Chris Douglas said.

Police said Mitchell’s alleged kidnapper was driving a black sedan. The make, model and tag of the car have not been released.

Mitchell was last seen wearing Buzz Lightyear pajamas. Police have not commented on suspects.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 770-724-7850. The investigation remains ongoing.

