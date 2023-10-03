Police searching for 2 people involved in armed robbery at Circle K in Sharpsburg

Allegheny County Police are trying to identify two people in connection to an armed robbery in Sharpsburg.

The pair were caught on surveillance images at the Circle K convenience store on North Main Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The woman was captured in clear view.

The man guarded his identity with a mask and wig, according to police, but can be seen holding a hand gun used in the crime.

“Hopefully they can figure out who it was or what happened, make it safer over here, and be on stuff like that,” said Stephen Wilson, who frequents the convenience store with his young daughter.

Word of the armed robbery shocked Wilson.

“What if my kid’s mom was there and that happened? She’d be in danger and my daughter comes to this store every day. I bring her here every day. Every time I’m over here I bring her here, I get some chips,” Wilson said.

According to investigators, the man seen on surveillance images held the store clerk and a customer at gunpoint, demanding cash, before leaving the area with the woman, also captured on video, with an unknown amount of money.

County detectives are still working to identify the suspects’ car, which was spotted leaving the store and heading south on Route 28.

The details of the theft shocked Sharpsburg resident DJ Montella.

“A little bit surprised because it’s generally a quiet area and not much happens around here,” he said.

Montella is grateful no one was hurt and hopes police catch the alleged thieves before they strike again.

“You don’t know what could happen,” he said, thinking of the possibilities. “It could be deadly. They could be in and out with the cash, or someone could get killed.”

If you know one or both of the two people connected to this armed robbery, you’re asked to contact Allegheny County Police.

