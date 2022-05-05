Police searching for 2 people who tried to steal ATM from West Melbourne bank

West Melbourne police are searching for two people they say tried to use a stolen truck to steal an ATM from a local bank.

Officers found an empty Ford F-250 and an ATM in a grassy area just north of the Chase Bank on Palm Bay Road.

Officers also found chains that appeared to have been used in the attempted theft of the machine.

Police said two unknown people were seen on security footage but had fled the area before investigators arrived.

Police said the F-250 was recently reported stolen out of Ocoee.

Anyone with information about this incident or the individuals involved is asked to contact the West Melbourne Police Department or remain anonymous by contacting Crimeline at 1800-423-TIPS.

