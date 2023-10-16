Police searching for 2 people wanted in armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Watertown
Police are searching for two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Watertown early Monday morning.
Police say the suspects claimed to have a handgun and then took off with money and merchandise.
It happened at the 7-Eleven on Mt. Auburn Street around 3:15 a.m.
Police say no one was hurt during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Watertown police.
An investigation remains ongoing.
— Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) October 16, 2023
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW