Police searching for 2 suspects after armed robbery at KFC in Braddock Hills

Police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery at KFC in Braddock Hills on Monday evening.

According to police, 911 was notified about the robbery at the KFC on Yost Boulevard at 6 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders were able to confirm a robbery occurred.

Two suspects entered the restaurant and took money before fleeing the scene. Police did not say how much money was taken during the robbery.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

