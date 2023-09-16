Police searching for 2 suspects after armed robbery at Westfield Wheaton Mall
One of the suspects assaulted him and the other one had a gun and stole his personal property. The two suspects then left.
One of the suspects assaulted him and the other one had a gun and stole his personal property. The two suspects then left.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
A 14-year-old white boy indicted last month on charges of attempted murder of a Black teen was released from jail this week pending a trial. Given the circumstances of the incident, some have questioned why hate crime charges have not been brought.
President Biden’s son was indicted on federal gun charges Thursday, less than two months after a plea agreement he had reached with prosecutors on tax and gun charges fell apart.
There are still plenty of hot days left, but you don't have to sweat them out. Save $140 and beat the heat.
During today's Nintendo Direct, the company revealed Mario vs. Donkey Kong is coming to Switch on February 16. It's a new version of a Game Boy Advance puzzle platfomer that sees Mario having to recover Mini-Mario toys that his oldest rival stole from a factory.
Here's how to protect yourself against the "fried rice syndrome."
Hotel and entertainment giant MGM Resorts continues to battle a widespread outage after a cyberattack forced it to shut down systems across its properties. MGM, which operates a number of hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, including the Bellagio, Aria and Cosmopolitan, shut down large parts of its internal networks on Sunday. This resulted in widespread disruption across the company’s hotels and casinos, with guests reporting that ATMs and slot machines are out of order, along with room digital key cards and electronic payment systems.
'So luxurious, I never want to take it off,' raved a fan of the comfy cloak.
The refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 has some neat new security features that make a whole lot of practical sense.
Score a pair of Apple AirPods for $30 off, a top-rated 24-inch Fire TV for just $80 and lots, lots more.
Accessorizing like a Real Housewife doesn't have to break the bank.
Bruce Arena, the revered coach, has resigned. His former assistants seem divided. Players have refused to train as a murky saga engulfs the Revolution, MLS' second-best team.
This chic and versatile top will get you through the remainder of summer and carry you well into fall.
Make way for another Dutch class action privacy damages lawsuit -- this one targeting the company formerly known as Twitter (now X Corp); and MoPub, the mobile ad platform it used to own (before selling it to AppLovin at the start of last year), which is accused of "illegal trafficking" of millions of app users' personal data. While X no longer owns MoPub it was the owner and operator of the mobile adtech during the period the litigation targets -- including several years when the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was in application. The suit, which is an opt out (rather than an opt in) class claim, alleges the MoPub adtech platform unlawfully tracked app users, collecting people's data as they used third party software such as games, period trackers and dating apps, and then sharing/trading what could be very sensitive personal data on users with scores of companies without the individuals' knowledge or consent -- something the plaintiffs contend is a clear violation of the GDPR.
A year ago, Stability AI, the London-based startup behind the open source image-generating AI model Stable Diffusion, quietly released Dance Diffusion, a model that can generate songs and sound effects given a text description of the songs and sound effects in question. Dance Diffusion was Stability AI's first foray into generative audio, and it signaled a meaningful investment -- and acute interest, seemingly -- from the company in the nascent field of AI music creation tools. The research organization Stability funded to create the model, Harmonai, stopped updating Dance Diffusion sometime last year.
Choose from 12 interchangeable heads for targeted sore muscle relief at a deep discount.
Because you absolutely deserve to live like Mary-Kate and Ashley gallivanting across Europe on an unlimited budget.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
New England Revolution players were apparently unwilling to train Tuesday, and the club later named a new interim head coach.
The Patriots placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice.