Police searching for 22-year-old in connection with shooting of teen in Lancaster

The Lancaster Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a teen on Sunday evening.

Police said they responded to a “shots fired” call at the Scotchman convenience store around 6 p.m.

At the scene, police said they found a teenage male with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The teen was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

An initial investigation into the incident revealed that the teen had been shot as soon as he left the convenience store and a white vehicle was seen quickly leaving the scene.

Police said witnesses identified the driver of the vehicle as 29-year-old Tyshekia Blair. Blair has been arrested for accessory after the fact of a violent crime. She is being held at the Lancaster County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Police said they quickly identified the suspect in this case as 22-year-old Donte Jamar Townsend and warrants for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature have been issued for his arrest.

Police said Townsend is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Townsend is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 1-803-283-3313.

