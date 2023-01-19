Police searching for 2nd man in shooting death of woman at Gwinnett car dealership

A second man has been identified as a suspect in the shooting death of a woman at a Gwinnett County car dealership.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Courtney Owens, 34, was shot and killed by a masked man at the Royal Court Motors dealership where she worked on Dec. 10.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gwinnett Police arrested and charged Wesley Vickers, 23, with felony murder malice murder and aggravated assault earlier this month.

On Thursday, police said they are also searching for an additional suspect in connection to Owens’ death, 41-year-old Stoney Williams.

Williams has not been taken into custody but is facing charges of felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said Williams has multiple aliases including Sherrod Eric Henry, Jaheim Lamar, Lawrence Tyrell Robinson, X Superman, Alvin Marcus Williams, Stanley Williams, Stanley Lamar Williams, Stoney Williams, Stoney L Williams, Stoney Larmar Williams, Stoney Lee Williams, Stony David Williams.

It’s unclear if Owens knew Williams or why she was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.