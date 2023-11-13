Police searching for 2nd person in uptown Charlotte shooting that hospitalized 2 teens

Officers are still searching for a second suspect in an uptown shooting that hospitalized two teen girls Saturday night, police said.

Paramedics took the 15-year-old and 17-year-old to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at about 11 p.m., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers Saturday arrested one juvenile and found a gun at the scene on South Church Street near Romare Bearden Park, police said.

While violent crime in Charlotte has dropped in 2023, shootings have escalated by 2% — and shootings involving juvenile suspects have risen by 32%, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information can call CMPD at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.