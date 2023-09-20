Police searching 3 Davis schools, library, district office after overnight bomb threat sent by email

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

Three Davis schools, a school district office and the Davis library were being searched by police Wednesday morning after authorities received bomb threats sent via email.

While district offices have been checked and cleared, Davis police officers and deputies from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office are searching the schools for devices, and authorities have instructed students not to come to the three campuses until further notice.

Those school campuses are: Cesar Chavez school at 1221 Anderson Road, Oliver Wendell Holmes school at 1220 Drexel Drive and Davis Senior High School at 315 W. Fourth St.

“These schools will have a delayed start until the sites have been deemed clear,” Davis police said.

According to the Davis Police Department, officials received the threats around 2:20 a.m. targeting the schools, as well as the district’s office at 526 B St. and the Mary L. Stephens branch of the Yolo County Library system, which is next door to Davis High.





Officials said in a bulletin to the community that an email was sent to several different individuals “indicating that bombs had been placed at the homes of Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) employees.”

“The language and content of the threats have some similarity to the previous bomb threat incidents at the Yolo County Library in Davis,” officials said.

Other Davis schools will receive extra law enforcement patrols through Wednesday as detectives work to identify the source of the threats, police said.

Local authorities also are coordinating their efforts with the FBI, police said.

Parents and students should expect messages from district officials Wednesday regarding campus start times.