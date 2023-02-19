Police searching for 3 men accused of robbing west Seattle business at gunpoint

Police are searching for three men accused of robbing a business near Seattle’s Fauntleroy neighborhood on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the business located in the 9400 block of 35th Avenue Southwest at about 8:30 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, police spoke with a 27-year-old employee who reported that three men robbed the store at gunpoint. The victim said they had seen at least one handgun during the incident.

The men stole cash and merchandise from the store before driving off in a white sedan-type car, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The suspects were described to police as black men wearing black jogger suits and ski masks.

SPD robbery detectives will continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.