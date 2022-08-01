Police searching for 3 men wanted for allegedly burglarizing over a dozen cars, MPD says

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) needs your help identifying three men wanted in connection with burglarizing over a dozen cars at a local hotel.

On July 29, suspects in a white four-door sedan entered a lot in the 5000 block of Sanderlin Avenue at the Double Tree Hotel just after 1 a.m.

According to police, the suspects allegedly burglarized 16 cars on the lot.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

