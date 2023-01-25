Police searching for 3-month-old missing out of Indianapolis

Indianapolis police are searching for a 3-month-old child who’s the subject of a statewide Silver Alert.

La’Lani Peaches was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 with her father, Lawrence Whitsitt, who police say does not have custody of the child. According to the Silver Alert issued early Wednesday, the pair were in the 1300 block of West 75th Court at roughly 6 p.m.

Officials said Whitsitt, 20, may be armed and is driving a 2012 Silver GMC Terrain with a license plate reading 116RMK.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or call 911.

Indianapolis police are searching for a 2012 GMC Terrain with plate number 116RMK in connection with the non-custodial parental abduction of La’Lani Peaches, 3-months-old.

IndyStar reporter Sarah Nelson can be reached at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Missing Indianapolis baby La’Lani Peaches may be with non-custodial father