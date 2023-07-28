Police searching for alleged hit-and-run driver that injured woman in Dorchester

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say ran over a realtor taking pictures of a property in Dorchester and took off.

Officers responding to the area of Hartford Street around 12:35 p.m. on July 18 for a motor vehicle accident found a woman with multiple injuries who claimed she was hit by a car, according to Boston Police.

Authorities say the victim, who is a realtor, was taking pictures of a property in the area when a heavy-set Black man wearing all red clothing driving a black Lexus sedan allegedly got upset with where she was standing and started yelling profanities at her.

The suspect then allegedly drove his car at the victim, striking her so that she landed on the hood of the car.

The victim told police she tried to hang on, but fell off and struck her head.

She was checked out by EMTs at the scene and said she would go to the hospital on her own, according to police.

The suspect continued on towards Howard Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW