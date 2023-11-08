Police searching for Antioch stabbing suspect
Google just released its report on the top 100 most-searched for products in 2023. The post These are the most popular gifts to give in 2023, according to Google appeared first on In The Know.
Google is coming for Honey and other deal-finding tools by introducing new features on Search and Chrome to help users find discounts. The tech giant announced on Tuesday that it's adding a designated page for deals on Search, while Chrome is getting features that proactively look for discount codes and provide users with price insights. The new deals search results page on Search is designed to help users find products that are on sale from across the web in one designated spot.
Pasadena police are still investigating the incident and said the theft suspects are juveniles.
The NBA's first batch of games in the in-season tournament are done.
Stalions has been accused of purchasing tickets to games of future Michigan opponents in his name for games and transferring them to various friends and acquaintances.
Been meaning to cut the cord and eliminate that cable bill? This genius gadget can do just that.
The city of Washington D.C. will distribute free Apple AirTags to residents in certain neighborhoods, mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday. The aim: to make stolen cars easier for police to track down.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, vacuums, headphones, space heaters, surge protectors and more.
Authorities describe Duane "Keffe D" Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the iconic rapper in 1996. All the latest developments.
The biggest news stories this morning: This AI-powered security camera can describe what it sees in detail, YouTube is seriously cracking down on ad blockers, Disney will buy out Comcast and take full control of Hulu.
Earlier this year, the U.S. government imposed sanctions against Russian national Mikhail Matveev, an FBI most-wanted cybercriminal, who authorities accuse of being a “prolific ransomware affiliate” involved in cyberattacks in the United States and overseas. Authorities say Matveev played a major role in the development and deployment of the Hive, LockBit and Babuk ransomware variants, and is said to have ties to the notorious Conti hacking group. Matveev was allegedly involved in the high-profile ransomware attack on Costa Rica, which sought a $20 million ransom demand (and the overthrowing of the government), and claimed responsibility for a 2021 cyberattack on Washington, D.C.’s police department.
Duke is loaded and hunting for hardware while seeking to fend off North Carolina and Miami in a top-heavy ACC.
Here are the best iPhone cases you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
BMW M3 CS Touring rumored to debut next summer. Could be a very limited edition; plenty of confirmed M cars coming, though.
It's strange times we're living in when a blockchain billionaire, not the usual Big Tech suspects, is the one supplying the compute capacity needed to develop generative AI. It was revealed yesterday that Jed McCaleb, the co-founder of blockchain startups Stellar, Ripple and Mt Gox and aerospace company Vast, launched a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that purchased 24,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs to build data centers that'll lease capacity to AI projects. Already, the cluster of GPUs -- worth an estimated half a billion dollars and among the largest in the world -- is being used by startups Imbue and Character.ai for AI model experimentation, claims Eric Park, the CEO of a newly formed organization, Voltage Park, that's charged with running and managing the data centers.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified Monday in the U.S. government’s antitrust trial against the company. The executive defended Google’s business tactics, including its deal with Apple and other partners to make Google the default search engine. In January, the Department of Justice, along with eight states including New York, California and Colorado, demanded a jury trial in the lawsuit against Google.
Nearly three months on from its unofficial outset, the U.S. women’s national team coaching search is seemingly inching toward a predictable conclusion.
Learn how to file a life insurance claim, and what to do if a life insurance payout is delayed.
Once upon a time, a job-seeker with a fancy degree could expect a job with no questions asked. But now, many employers seem to be prioritizing skills over credentials.
Mountains of research show that drug education strategies of the 1980s and 90s were ineffective. Schools are hoping an updated approach will have more of an impact.