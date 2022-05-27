Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old they say shot man to death in Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs police are searching for an armed and dangerous teenager they say shot and killed a man earlier this week.
Police said Jamari Marable, 17, was involved in a fight at an apartment building on Roswell Road on May 23. Police said Marable shot a 21-year-old multiple times. The victim, identified as Jazhae Marshall, died.
Marable is a student at North Springs High School, police said.
According to police, the shooting was not random and was the result of a domestic incident.
Police have issued warrants for Marable on murder charges as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and cruelty to children, since the shooting happened in front of a 12-year-old.
Police said Marable should be considered armed and dangerous.
He’s described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police are offering a reward for up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Anyone with information about Marable’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective B. Davidson at 770-551-3327.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).