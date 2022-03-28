Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man they say punched Lyft driver in Chamblee

Chamblee police are searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man they say punched a Lyft driver in the face and waved a gun at him.

Police said the incident happened at an Amoco gas station on North Peachtree Road on Feb. 25.

Polices said Tajmire Flood punched a Lyft driver in the face during the course of a ride and then threatened to hurt him and waved a gun at him when he got out of the car.

Flood is described as having a distinctive tattoo of an elephant covering the front of his throat.

Anyone who knows where Flood is is asked to call Detective Donaby at 470-564-0814.