Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man, unknown witness after Burton shooting

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown witness and locating an “armed and dangerous” man, both believed to be involved in an October shooting at a Burton gas station that left one Beaufort County man with a gunshot wound.

Alexander Xavier Smalls, 23, has multiple warrants for his arrest, including attempted murder, in connection with the shooting. He was identified as a suspect after police reviewed security camera footage from the gas station, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Smalls is known to frequent the Seabrook area of Beaufort County, Shell Pointe Apartments in Port Royal and Southwood Park Drive on Hilton Head, police say. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The unknown man was allegedly seen in the area around the time of the shooting. Witnesses reported seeing him point a gun at the gunshot victim’s vehicle. Police are seeking out the man as only a witness at this time, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Deputies arrived to the Enmarket gas station on Trask Parkway to find a 20-year-old Sheldon man who had been shot. The man was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Smalls and the gunshot victim are believed to know each other, according to police. The shooting was not “a random act of violence.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Sgt. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.