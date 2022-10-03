Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who held up Dollar General store
Authorities in Troup County said they are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man they said robbed a Dollar General.
A surveillance video shows a man dressed mostly in black with a face mask on, as well as a “Puma” hoodie.
Police said the man held up the store along Pyne Road just before 10 a.m. Monday.
Investigators ask anyone who may know the man’s identity or his whereabouts, to call 911.
