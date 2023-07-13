Police searching for armed and dangerous man known to frequent Old Town Bluffton

Police are searching for Bluffton man Anthony R. Barnhill, thought to be armed and dangerous, after the man reportedly fled and fought officers in two separate incidents earlier this week, the Bluffton Police Department announced Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old Barnhill was initially wanted on a charge of assault involving someone he knew, said department spokesperson Sgt. Bonifacio Perez. When officers tried to detain the man Tuesday evening at the Nickelpumpers gas station, Barnhill resisted, speeding through the Bluffton Road traffic circle, disregarding stop signs and possibly side-swiping another vehicle, Perez said.

Officers spotted Barnhill again just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Taylor Warehouses of Bluffton, Perez said. Police say they saw what might have been a weapon in his hands as Barnhill fled on foot.

Barnhill is wanted on charges of assault and battery, resisting arrest and reckless driving stemming from the Tuesday evening incident. Although he has primarily been violent with people he knows, Perez said Barnhill’s aggressive and unpredictable behavior with law enforcement led Bluffton officers to consider the man armed and dangerous.

Police say Barnhill is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 200 pounds. He is known to frequent Old Town Bluffton, according to the Thursday morning press release.

The car Barnhill used to flee from officers Wednesday was eventually recovered and returned to the man’s father, Perez told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. Police say Barnhill may not currently have access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information about Barnhill’s whereabouts can call 911 or the Bluffton Police Department’s tip line at 843-706-4560.