Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man they say shot, robbed woman at Gwinnett hotel
Gwinnett police are searching for an armed and dangerous man they say shot a woman multiple times during a robbery at a Norcross hotel.
Police said they were called to the Baymont by Wyndham Norcross Hotel around 12 p.m. on August 15 after reports of a person shot. Police found a woman, who hasn’t been identified, with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed to the hospital. Her current condition has not been released.
Detectives who processed evidence determined that the motive was believed to be a robbery. According to the incident report, Cooke stole the victim’s purse.
The shooter has been identified as Jamel Leslie Cooke, 44. He has warrants out for aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police said they don’t currently know where Cooke is.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.