Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murdering girlfriend in Roswell

Roswell police are searching for a murder suspect they believe is armed and dangerous.

Police said 27-year-old Fabien Perry is wanted for murder in connection to the death of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Johana Cabrales-Hernandez.

Roswell police responded to reports of a woman injured at a home on Old Ferry Way on July 6. Officers found Cabrales-Hernandez dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s family became worried about her welfare after someone dropped her two young children off abruptly at a nearby family member’s home. Police still don’t know who dropped the children off.

Family members immediately went to Cabrales-Hernandez’s home where she was found dead.

Roswell police have secured warrants for Perry’s arrest and are now tryin to locate him. He’s described as five feet eight inches tall and 165 pounds. He is thought to be driving a four-door Honda Civic.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated domestic incident, but said Perry should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Perry is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department immediately at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.