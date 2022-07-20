Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in string of burglaries

Atlanta police are searching for a man they said is behind nearly half a dozen break-ins in the city’s Inman Park neighborhood.

Investigators are now asking the public to help them catch him.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with veteran officers Wednesday who told him that this type of crime is not only unusual but extremely concerning, which is why they want to get him off the streets before another person becomes a victim.

Atlanta police describe the burglar as armed and dangerous, wanted in at least five incidents.

“This is pretty brazen. This isn’t what we typically see with burglaries,” said Atlanta police robbery unit Commander Lt. Ryan Stephens. “These burglaries are primarily taking place in the afternoon before dusk.”

Investigators said the latest incident happened Monday afternoon along Edgewood Avenue in the city’s Inman Park neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows an armed suspect inside the home preparing to steal the homeowner’s belongings.

“The homeowner came in and saw that the man. Our suspect had a firearm and he tried to run away and fell to the ground. The suspect pointed the firearm at him and demanded some items from him and then left on foot,” Stephens said.

The homeowner managed to walk away without any serious injuries.

“Most of the homes have been entered through unlocked windows and doors,” Stephens said.

Police say they’re concerned about the public’s safety and are hoping someone recognizes him before he strikes again.

“Based on the pattern I see I don’t think he’s strictly a burglar. I think he’s elevating his violence and we want people to stay vigilant,” Stephens said.

Atlanta police are praising the homeowner for sharing his surveillance with police. The city has a program that allows residents and businesses to connect their cameras to Atlanta’s surveillance system.

