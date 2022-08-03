Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Brentwood kidnapping

BRENTWOOD — New Hampshire and federal law enforcement are searching for a man who was allegedly armed and kidnapped a woman from Brentwood late last week.

Brentwood police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding Peter M. Curtis in connection with the alleged abduction. The woman, according to police, escaped and is home safe.

Curtis is considered “armed and dangerous,” authorities said, and should not be approached. A number of law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, are helping in the search.

Curtis, 34, is described as 210 pounds, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his right arm, left wrist, chest and right ankle.

Brentwood police ask anyone with any information about his location to call the department at 603-642-8817 or their local police department.

Brentwood Police Chief John Ventura said Curtis allegedly used a firearm during the random abduction. The woman was not injured, police said.

According to published reports, officials said Curtis has a record and is known to law enforcement due to previous arrests for assaults, burglaries, drugs, larcenies and trafficking prison contraband.

Curtis has ties to Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine and was involved in a number of high-speed police chases in those states, according to police.

