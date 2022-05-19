Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Taco Bell employee accused of shooting 2 teens

Police are still searching for a 17-year-old Taco Bell employee accused of shooting two teenagers in South Fulton County earlier this week.

Officers say they were called to a Taco Bell location in the 900 block of Camp Fulton Way early Wednesday morning. Investigators said they found a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that the two teens were in a fight with other people at the restaurant when they were shot. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have identified the shooter as Marquis Jordan, who was an employee of Taco Bell.

Police are still searching for Jordan, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jordan is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct and a few other charges.

The identities and conditions of the teens who were injured have not been released.

Anyone with information regarding Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.